Blues announce front office changes, new hires

One day after the St. Louis Blues formalized the new roles of President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong and General Manager Alexander Steen, the franchise has announced a series of promotions and new hires within the team’s front office.

Recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Keith Tkachuk has been promoted to advisor to the president of hockey operations. Tkachuk held the role of director of recruitment for the Blues since 2019 after previously serving as an amateur scout from 2014-18.

Chris Thorburn has been promoted to director of player development. Thorburn, who finished his 14-year NHL career with the Blues during the Stanley Cup-winning season of 2018-19, rejoined the team as a development coach in 2021.

In addition to the previously announced promotion of Elliott Mondou to assistant to the general manager, the Blues have made three other front office promotions:

Alex Starovoytov has been promoted to full-time scout after serving as a part-time scout since 2019.

Madison Greenough has been promoted to senior data engineer after being hired as a hockey data engineer in 2023.

Jazzmyn Carter has been promoted to senior coordinator of hockey operations after joining the organization as a hockey operations coordinator in 2021.

Robert Bortuzzo re-joins the Blues in a full-time capacity as a pro scout after one season serving a variety of roles for the team, including as a part-time scout. Bortuzzo, whose 10-year Blues career was highlighted by the team’s Stanley Cup win in 2018-19, concluded his 14-year NHL career in 2024-25.

The Blues also added Shane Malloy as director of strategic planning and Dr. Ted Barile as team chiropractor. Malloy has developed an expertise within the hockey industry in the application of statistical principles and performance risk to predict player performance. Specializing in predictive data analysis with over 25 years of hockey scouting experience, Malloy’s work has helped organizations make informed decisions about the salary cap, budgeting, performance management, market inefficiencies reporting, trade evaluation, draft picks, and department activities. Barile also serves as the team chiropractor for MLS NEXT Pro’s St. Louis City2 soccer team.

Tkachuk and Malloy will report directly to Armstrong while each of the other positions will report to Steen.