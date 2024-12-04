Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

“I thought a five-guys-go mentality from our D-zone to their net was really good from the start of the game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I liked how it was wave after wave. Everybody was a huge part of that win.”

Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (12-12-2), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) since Montgomery was named coach on Nov. 24. Joel Hofer made 22 saves, and Scott Perunovich had two assists.

“[Hofer] was unbelievable,” Kyrou said. “Hometown game for him and I’m sure he was fired up. He made some huge saves early in the first and in the second to keep it 0-0. That really helped us get the lead there. He was great the rest of the game as well.”

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (18-8-0), who have lost four straight and five of six (1-5-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

"We weren’t bad in the first, and then in the second we just got away from our game a little bit.” Scheifele said. “Them getting two 4-on-4 goals was tough. And they clogged it up, they played good D and it made it tough for us to get to the net. We just didn’t play our game.”

St. Louis scored twice in the second period, when it outshot Winnipeg 19-3.

“I loved our second period, but I thought our first period led to the second period,” Montgomery said. “I thought our defensive game, the entire game, I thought we were above people. We weren't giving up odd-man rushes and our checking skills were really good.”

Hofer said: “[My teammates] were great. [Winnipeg] had two or three shots, maybe. We were in their zone the whole time. We were working the goal line, getting good changes in. It was great to watch.”