Projected Lineup: April 12 at Seattle

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will be without Philip Broberg due to a personal matter when the club wraps up their three-game road trip on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Broberg has returned home to St. Louis, meaning Matthew Kessel will draw back into the lineup in a critical game for the Blues' postseason chances. Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he doesn't expect Colton Parayko to be ready to return just yet from his knee injury.

Based on Friday's team practice in Seattle, Mathieu Joseph is also expected to return to the lineup - taking his regular spot on the third line "most likely" in place of Dalibor Dvorsky, who played Thursday in Edmonton.

With two games to play, the Blues still control their own destiny. Wins in both remaining games - Saturday at Seattle and Tuesday vs. Utah - would guarantee the Blues reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 46th time in franchise history.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Matthew Kessel* - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

* in for Philip Broberg. Defense pairings listed are based on Friday's practice but will be updated after pregame warmups if necessary.

