Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Kucherov has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) during his streak.

Gage Goncalves scored his first NHL goal, and Anthony Cirelli and Nick Perbix also scored for the Lightning (18-10-2), who have won four straight and six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

“I thought they were really good, they really puck-possessed, they were big, they were heavy, but we stayed on the inside and the big thing for us is that we got the lead,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “And when you get the lead … at times it can be a tough league to come back in. We kind of defended our way to a win. They pushed and we bent, didn’t break.”

Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (15-16-3), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Jordan Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer (seven saves) midway through the second period.

“I know we ended up losing, but I thought territorially we were in a lot of right spots,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we possessed the puck more than they did. The difference in the game was that their top players made some high-end plays. Their goaltender was really good. Offensively we did a lot of good things, but we need to be hungrier around the blue paint, either in bodies and pucks.”