TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues
Gets 2 assists, helps Tampa Bay to 4th straight win
Kucherov has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) during his streak.
Gage Goncalves scored his first NHL goal, and Anthony Cirelli and Nick Perbix also scored for the Lightning (18-10-2), who have won four straight and six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.
“I thought they were really good, they really puck-possessed, they were big, they were heavy, but we stayed on the inside and the big thing for us is that we got the lead,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “And when you get the lead … at times it can be a tough league to come back in. We kind of defended our way to a win. They pushed and we bent, didn’t break.”
Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (15-16-3), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Jordan Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer (seven saves) midway through the second period.
“I know we ended up losing, but I thought territorially we were in a lot of right spots,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we possessed the puck more than they did. The difference in the game was that their top players made some high-end plays. Their goaltender was really good. Offensively we did a lot of good things, but we need to be hungrier around the blue paint, either in bodies and pucks.”
Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:14 of the first period with a backhand from in close after Conor Geekie fed him at the right hash marks as Cirelli was cutting to the net.
“We’re sticking to our structure and defending well,” Cirelli said. “I think guys are sacrificing their bodies, getting in the right spots and trying to protect the middle. ‘Vasy’ is there to make the saves when we need them. It feels good stringing a couple of wins together.”
Perbix extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:42 of the second period, scoring from the low slot off a touch pass from Kucherov.
Buchnevich cut it to 2-1 at 12:15. He converted a backdoor pass from Robert Thomas during an extended shift in the zone.
“We’re starting to build something, we feel it every game,” Thomas said. “We’re getting a little bit better and a little more consistent. Obviously, we’re frustrated with the result, but we’ve got a big test coming up tomorrow (at the Florida Panthers). We needed to be a little better getting inside and getting a little bit more traffic.”
Blues captain Brayden Schenn agreed.
“We definitely had some looks and sustained O-zone time,” Schenn said, “but facing good goalies and good teams, we have to find a way to get inside more and get the greasy ones around the net, especially when goals aren’t coming in bunches for us right now.”
Goncalves scored at 13:33 for the 3-1 final, putting a wrist shot from the left face-off circle inside the far post and chasing Binnington. He scored in his 20th NHL game.
“I just saw ‘Kuch’ coming down the middle of the ice and I was trying to be a good option for him,” Goncalves said. “I was looking to give it back to him right away, but he kind of peeled off, so I just tried to throw it on the net and I’m glad it went in. As soon as I shot it, I kind of got peeled off to the side, so I had no idea it went in until I locked eyes with [Ryan] McDonagh and he said ‘It’s in, it’s in.’”
NOTES: Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point had an assist on Perbix’s goal to extend his point streak to seven games (17 points; five goals, 12 assists). … Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who assisted on Cirelli’s goal, has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. … Lightning forward Jake Guentzel’s seven-game goal and point streaks ended. … Vasilevskiy is 10-4-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .923 save percentage at Amalie Arena this season. He is 5-5-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .888 save percentage on the road. … Thomas has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) over his past nine games. … Blues center Jordan Kyrou had a five-game goal streak and six-game point streak end. … St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg (illness) was scratched. Defenseman Tyler Tucker, who was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League, replaced him and was minus-2 in 8:29 of ice time in his season debut.