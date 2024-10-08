Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken, who have never won a season-opening game (0-3-1). Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

“There was a lot of good. Maybe a slow start, tentative start, but just in the first period, there was a lot of good,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “I think that really continued in the second period. The way to losing the game is solvable moments in the game and periods in the game.”

It was Bylsma’s first game as Kraken coach. He was hired May 28 to replace Dave Hakstol after coaching Coachella Valley, Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate, the past two seasons. Bylsma coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for six seasons (2008-14), winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, and coached the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons (2015-17).

St. Louis scored three straight goals in a span of 1:55 in the second period after trailing 2-0.

“It shows you how tight the League is,” Dunn said. “You let off the gas a little bit, and there’s three back at you."

Kyrou cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:42, racing around defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and slipping the puck through Grubauer’s five-hole with a backhand.

“It was a little set breakout there,” Kyrou said. “I kind of had a step on the guy. [Robert Thomas] made a nice little fake to the middle, and kind of hit me wide there.”

Broberg tied it 2-2 at 15:17 of the second with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Grubauer’s glove. The 23-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 average annual value) with St. Louis on Aug. 20 after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheet tendered by the Blues one week earlier.

“It felt great,” Broberg said. “I had a nice screen in front of the net, so it was nice to see it go in, for sure.”

Kyrou scored his second of the game to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead at 15:37, after Alexandre Texier intercepted the puck inside the St. Louis zone and sent Kyrou on a breakaway. Kyrou scored with a snap shot under Grubauer’s glove.