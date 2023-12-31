Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Karlsson gets 600th NHL assist for Pittsburgh, which extends point streak to 5
Erik Karlsson had his 600th NHL assist, Sidney Crosby scored, and Jake Guentzel had two assists for the Penguins (17-13-4), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.
"I thought we competed hard," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "I don’t think it was our best game, but I thought we competed hard. I thought we defended hard in the third. I thought our guys, we were digging in. We were competing. We were trying to defend the good ice. We got some timely goals. That helps."
Robert Thomas and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues (18-17-1), who lost 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday after winning their previous three.
"We had some opportunities, we had a few crossbars, a few posts," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "But again, we can't make those mistakes in the neutral zone. We can't take those penalties. The margin of error is too small. We've got to be better in those areas."
Drew O'Connor put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 15:32 of the first period. Malkin went around St. Louis defenseman Scott Perunovich along the far wall to collect a loose puck and fed O’Connor for a one-timer in the slot.
Valtteri Puustinen appeared to extend the lead to 2-0 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle at 19:30, but was called for high-sticking just before the goal.
Thomas scored on the ensuing power play, tying it 1-1 at 1:06 of the second with a one-timer from a sharp angle to the left of the net for his 15th goal this season.
"We were right in it until the end," Thomas said. "We were right in it. It was a tough back-to-back. We did a good job of keeping ourselves in the game and giving ourselves a chance to win."
Malkin gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:50 when a shot from Guentzel was redirected in off his skate at the right post. He has 14 goals this season, including three in his past two games.
"He’s playing great right now," Guentzel said of Malkin. "He’s a special player. He’s an all-time great player. It’s just fun to watch him right now. He’s scoring some big-time goals for us right now. Hopefully, it keeps coming."
Jeff Carter made it 3-1 at 4:48 of the third, tapping in a pass from Jansen Harkins above the crease as Hofer returned to the net after sending the puck along the boards.
"Third periods are huge in tight games like that," Harkins said. "We’ve got to be able to hold on to leads and being able to build on a lead. We can't really let it go down to the wire. So I think it was a really big goal. Our moment to step up and help the team out."
Kapanen cut it to 3-2 at 10:31, ending a 21-game goal drought with a deflection off Perunovich’s shot.
"It's been way too long since I last scored," Kapanen said. "Had a ton of chances and I'd like to think I've been playing some good hockey. Haven't really been getting bounces … It's the loneliest feeling in the world when you can't score or it's not bouncing for you. Just happy I got one."
Crosby scored into an empty net with 1:31 remaining for the 4-2 final. It was his 20th goal of the season.
NOTES: Karlsson is the 18th defenseman in NHL history to reach 600 assists, and second active behind Brent Burns of the Carolina Hurricanes (606). At 954 games, he is the eighth-fastest to reach the mark. … Crosby became the 22nd player to score at least 20 goals in at least 16 NHL seasons. He is the second active, joining Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (18). … Blues defenseman Justin Faulk did not travel to Pittsburgh after sustaining a lower-body injury in the final minute of the third period Friday. His recovery will likely be longer than day-to-day but is better than originally thought, Bannister said. … Defenseman Matthew Kessel had one shot on goal in 14:32 during his season debut for St. Louis after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League.