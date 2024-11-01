Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Philadelphia (4-6-1) and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

The Flyers have won consecutive games for the first time this season, following their 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

"We cannot be satisfied," Ersson said. "We know we're getting some wins now, but we've got to keep playing like this too. We see the effort level, what it's got to be for us to get results."

Nathan Walker scored for St. Louis (5-6-0), which lost its third straight game. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves.

"The effort was much better than the previous two games," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "I thought we did a lot of good things here tonight, on both sides of the puck. But right now our mistakes are amplified so we just have to clean up the minimal mistakes that we made. ... If we play that way and clean up those mistakes we'll win more hockey games than we lose."

Brink scored the go-ahead goal at 16:59 of the third period when he went to the net to finish a give and go with Joel Farabee. It was Brink's first goal since Oct. 15, and in the Flyers' seven games since then entering Thursday, he had one assist and was scratched three times.

"I'm happy for Bobby Brink," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "He has gone through a little bit of an up and down with me as far as the defensive part of the game, but the puck follows him. ... I think the play before he scores the goal, it's in traffic, and he just pushes it wide and goes to the net. It's a really good offensive play."