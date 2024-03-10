Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

It was Shesterkin's second shutout of the season and 13th in the NHL.

"When he's on top of his game, there's not a goalie in the League better than him," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "In 200 games, you're not going to be perfect for all of them, but even when he's not perfect, he's a pretty good goalie, too. We try and help him out as much as we can. He bails us out a lot. So, you know, it's not surprising how many wins he has early into his career."

Shesterkin, who made 14 saves in the first period, earned his 126th win in his 200th NHL game. Only two goalies in NHL history have had at least that many in their first 200 games: Bill Durnan (134) and Michel Larocque (127).

"He's been really dialed lately in the last 45 days or so, but watching him his whole career, just an elite goaltender," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I knew about the 200 (games), but I did not know about the number before it. That's a pretty remarkable number and stat ... That speaks volumes to him."