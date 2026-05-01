Holloway signs 5-year contract extension

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Holloway on a five-year contract extension worth $38.75 million ($7.75 million annual average value).

Holloway, 24, dressed in 59 games for the Blues this season and ranked second on the team with 22 goals, while his 51 points shared second.

Following the Olympic break, the Calgary native shared seventh in the NHL with 34 points, while his 29 even‑strength points tied for second and his +26 rating led the league over the final 25 games of the season. 

Over the past two seasons with the Blues, Holloway has logged 114 points (48 goals, 66 assists) and a +34 rating in 136 regular‑season games, making him one of only 25 forwards overall with at least 100 points and a +30 rating in that span.

Holloway was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, No. 14 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft before signing with the Blues on Aug. 20, 2024.  

Overall, he has appeared in 225 career NHL regular‑season games, totaling 132 points (57 goals, 75 assists) and 86 penalty minutes. He has also posted seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 career postseason games.

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