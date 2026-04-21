By the Numbers: 2025-26 season

The St. Louis Blues fell just short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026, missing by just four points.

While they didn’t reach their goal, the Blues finished the season strong, winning their last four games and going 17-5-3 after the NHL’s return from the Olympic break.

The team’s dramatic improvement after the break, as well as the play from seasoned veterans and the emergence of the Blues young talented players, should give fans plenty of reasons to be excited for the future.

Here are some stats and notes that give us a lot of excitement as we wait for the 2026-27 season: