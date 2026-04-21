By the Numbers: 2025-26 season

Blues ultimately fall short in 2025-26, but there's a lot of reasons for optimism in 2026-27

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By Brett Barczewski / St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues fell just short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026, missing by just four points.

While they didn’t reach their goal, the Blues finished the season strong, winning their last four games and going 17-5-3 after the NHL’s return from the Olympic break.

The team’s dramatic improvement after the break, as well as the play from seasoned veterans and the emergence of the Blues young talented players, should give fans plenty of reasons to be excited for the future.

Here are some stats and notes that give us a lot of excitement as we wait for the 2026-27 season:

Team Stats

  • The Blues went 17-5-3 after the NHL’s return from the Olympic break, which shared the fourth most wins in the NHL that span, while their 37 points in that span shared third in the NHL.
  • After the return from the Olympics, the Blues allowed just 2.16 goals against per game, which was the lowest mark in the NHL (compared to 3.51 goals against per game prior to the Olympic break, which ranked No. 31 in the NHL).
  • The Blues 84.8% penalty kill post-Olympic break ranked third overall (compared to 73.2% pre-Olympic break, which was No. 29 in the League).
  • The Blues had 43 goals from rookies during the 2025-26 season, which was the most in the NHL and the most the Blues have had scored by rookies since 2008-09 (51).
  • The Blues also had 101 points from rookies, which ranked fourth in the NHL (1. Chicago, 122) and was the most Blues rookies have posted in a single season since they had 116 in 2008-09.
  • The Blues had two rookies (Dalibor Dvorsky, 12 goals, and Jimmy Snuggerud, 21 goals) with at least 10 goals this season, the first time multiple Blues rookies had 10 goals in a season since 2008-09 when B.J Crombeen (11), T.J. Oshie (14) and Patrik Berglund (21) all had at least 10 goals.

Skater Stats

  • Robert Thomas led the Blues with 25 goals this season, which also was the second-most in a season in his career (26 in 2023-24).
  • Thomas scored 14 goals and posted 31 points after the Olympic break, which both shared 12th in the NHL.
  • Thomas also reached 60+ points (64) for the fifth consecutive season, the first Blue since Vladimir Tarasenko (from 204-15 to 2018-19) to accomplish that. Thomas and Tarasenko are the only Blues to achieve that marker in the last 24 seasons.
  • Dylan Holloway posted 34 points after the Olympic break, which shared seventh in the NHL, while his 14 goals and 20 assists each was tied for 12th in the NHL in that span.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud posted 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists), the seventh-most points in a single season for a Blues rookie in franchise history.
  • Snuggerud became the 10th rookie in franchise history to score 20+ goals in a single season, the ninth to post 30+ assists, and the sixth to post a season of 20+ goals and 30+ assists.
  • Among rookies in the NHL this season, Snuggerud ranked fourth with 21 goals, 30 assists, 51 points and a +16 rating, while his 169 shots ranked third and his five game-winning goals shared first among all rookies in the NHL. It also was tied for the second-most for a rookie in a single season in franchise history (1. Jim Campbell, 6 game-winning goals in 1996-97).
  • From Jan. 24 to the end of the season, Snuggerud led all rookies in the NHL with 14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points, and a +25 rating.
  • From Feb. 25 (NHL’s return from Olympic break) to the end of the season, Holloway led the NHL with a +26 rating, while Thomas ranked second with a +25 rating, and Snuggerud ranked fourth with a +21 rating.
  • From March 21 through the end of the season, Philip Broberg shared eighth among all defensemen in the NHL with 11 points, while his +13 rating in that span led all NHL players.
  • From March 1 under the end of the season, Logan Mailloux shared second among all rookie defensemen in the NHL with four goals, while his 10 points shared fourth among all rookie defensemen. His +11 rating ranked first.

Goalie Stats

  • Joel Hofer posted a 24-13-5 record, with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .909 save-percentage, and six shutouts.
  • Hofer posted career-highs with 24 wins, 46 games played, 43 games started, and six shutouts, while his 2.61 goals-against average was the best mark of his career.
  • From Nov. 29 to the end of the season, Hofer posted a 22-8-3 record, with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .921 save-percentage, and five shutouts.
  • Hofer's 22 wins in that span shared sixth in the NHL, while his 2.27 goals-against average ranked second, his .921 save-percentage ranked third, and his five shutouts shared first in the NHL (minimum 5 games played).
  • Jordan Binnington posted a 5-2-1 record in his last eight starts of the season (since March 6), with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .902 save-percentage, ranking 10th in the NHL in goals-against average in that span.

Prospect Stats

  • Justin Carbonneau (2025 1st-round pick) posted 80 points (51 goals, 29 assists) in 60 regular season games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL, sharing first in the league with 51 goals and sharing ninth with 80 points.
  • Through two round of the QMJHL playoffs, Carbonneau shares second with 15 points and is tied for fifth with nine assists and shares seventh with six goals.
  • Adam Jiricek (2024 first-round pick) posted 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 55 regular season games with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL, ranking fourth among all defensemen in the OHL with 59 points, sharing third with 19 goals, and sharing sixth with 40 assists.
  • Jiricek leads all defensemen in the OHL through two rounds of the postseason with five goals and 14 points, while his nine assists rank second. His 14 points in the playoffs also are tied for seventh overall in the OHL.
  • Lukas Fischer (2024 second-round pick) posted 44 points (8 goals, 36 assists) in 65 regular season games with the Sarnia Sting and Soo Greyhounds of the OHL, ranking 15th among all OHL defensemen with 44 points, while his 36 assists shared 11th.
  • Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (2022 third-round pick) recorded 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 64 regular season games with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL, ranking second on the team in goals and points.

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