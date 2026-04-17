SALT LAKE CITY – Robert Thomas scored a hat trick for the St. Louis Blues, who defeated the Utah Mammoth 5-3 at Delta Center on Thursday.
Thomas scores hat trick, Blues defeat Mammoth for 4th straight win
Mailloux breaks tie with 2:57 remaining for St. Louis; Utah has lost 3 of past 4
Logan Mailloux put St. Louis up 4-3 at 17:03 of the third period with a backhander from the edge of the right face-off circle past Karel Vejmelka's glove.
Thomas, who had his first NHL hat trick back on April 5, completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:22.
“My linemates set me up great. Especially the last couple weeks, they seem to be going in,” Thomas said. “Every year you try and just get better and I feel like my shot and just getting into goal-scoring areas has improved a lot.”
Pavel Buchnevich scored to extend his goal streak to three games, and Dylan Holloway had two assists for the Blues (37-33-12), who finished their season on a four-game winning streak. Joel Hofer made 20 saves.
“You always feel better about yourselves when you win, no matter the contest,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “As we've seen around the League, a lot of people are disappointed with some of the efforts that they've had. We've continued to find ways to win here since the Olympic break and not making the playoffs, that’s going to hurt all summer long.”
Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth (43-33-6), who lost three of their final four games. Clayton Keller and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists.
Vejmelka allowed three goals on 18 shots before he was replaced by Vitek Vanecek to begin the third period. Vanecek made nine saves in relief.
Utah will begin its Western Conference First-Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
“I think they’ve earned everything, they’ve earned the right to play game 83,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “We talk about it all season long. So we will be in the other season, proud of the guys for that. And excited to get going.”
Keller said, “I think we're so excited to be in the playoffs. Everyone's kind of been talking about it. People I've met in the community, and things like that, saying they can't wait to come to the game, so super excited for sure.”
Buchnevich gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:45 of the first period. Jordan Kyrou deflected the puck between his legs from behind the net to Buchnevich, who lifted it over Vejmelka's pad at the right post.
Carcone tied it 1-1 at 16:55, taking a touch pass from JJ Peterka and burying a wrist shot from between the circles to the blocker side.
Crouse put Utah ahead 2-1 just 45 seconds into the second period. Weegar's shot from the point hit traffic in front, and Crouse backhanded the loose puck into an open net.
“It's tough to lose that game 3-3 in the third, but we can be proud about our regular season,” Crouse said. “We set a goal at the start of the year to get to the playoffs, and we made that happen. So now I just turn the page and get ready for Game 1.”
The Mammoth appeared to make it 3-1 at 1:26, but St. Louis challenged the play for goaltender interference on Brandon Tanev and the goal was overturned after video review.
Thomas evened the score 2-2 at 8:14. Holloway backhanded the puck into the slot from the right of the net, and Thomas sent a snap shot past the outstretched glove of Vejmelka.
Thomas scored his second of the period to put the Blues up 3-2 at 11:07, redirecting Cam Fowler's pass from the blue line to the blocker side from in front.
“I'm proud of this group though. We didn't roll over and just give up the last bunch of games,” Thomas said. “We went on a four game win streak to end the season and (that’s) something to hold their heads up to.”
Yamamoto tied the game 3-3 at 18:52 when he put a wrist shot past Hofer's glove from the slot.
St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko played his 800th NHL game, joining Bernie Federko (927) and Barret Jackman (803) as the only players to reach the milestone with the franchise.
“It's pretty special,” Parayko said. “To be able to do it here in St. Louis and a special team, special organization. There've been so many great players and coaches that came before me and that I've got to play with, so just trying to take that and keep passing on all the good stuff down through and just keep that going.”
NOTES: Buchnevich has four points (three goals, one assist) in a four-game streak. ... Keller extended his franchise-record point streak to 10 games (four goals, 16 assists). ... Crouse tied his career high for goals in a season with 24, which he set during the 2022-23 season with the Arizona Coyotes. ... Utah dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Mammoth played without forward Dylan Guenther (undisclosed) and defenseman Sean Durzi (upper body), who was injured in a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.