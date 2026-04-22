NHL Draft Lottery set for May 5

The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 5 and will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks (the non-playoff teams) of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Based on their finish at the end of the regular season - and their acquisition of Detroit's first-round pick in exchange for Justin Faulk - the St. Louis Blues are currently projected to pick at No. 11 and No. 15 overall.

There is a 3% chance the club could move up to No. 1 overall if their 11th pick wins the Draft Lottery. The Blues' 15th overall pick from Detroit also could move as high as No. 5 if Detroit wins the lottery.

Teams that win the draft lottery can move up only a maximum of 10 spots, meaning only the Top 11 teams are eligible to win the first overall selection.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held at the NHL Network studios and will be broadcast live on ESPN. A start time will be announced soon.