Blues to pick 11th and 15th at NHL Draft

With the NHL Draft Lottery complete, the St. Louis Blues now know where they will pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Barring a future trade, the Blues will pick at No. 11 and No. 15 overall.

The team actually had a three percent chance to grab the No. 1 pick - a position they've held only once prior in franchise history (Erik Johnson, 2006). But getting to No. 1 required winning Tuesday's lottery and leaping the 10 teams ahead of them.

Because they didn't win the lottery, the team will select at No. 11 based on their finish in the regular season. The 15th overall pick, which originally belonged to Detroit, was acquired by the Blues in the trade that sent defenseman Justin Faulk to the Red Wings.

The Blues will also have a third pick in the first round, which originally belonged to Colorado. The pick was acquired in the trade that sent Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders at the deadline in March. Where that pick lands will depend on where the Avalanche finish in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who had an 8.5 percent change to win the lottery, ended up with the No. 1 overall pick.