Snuggerud finishes 5th in Calder Trophy voting

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud ranked fifth in voting for the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the League’s rookie of the year.

Snuggerud is one of just nine rookies in Blues history to finish in the Top 5 of voting for the Calder Trophy, and the first since Jordan Binnington finished second overall following the 2018-19 season.

Snuggerud received 85 total votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Barret Jackman (2003) is the only Blue to win the award. 

Snuggerud finished his first full season in the NHL with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) — the seventh-most by a Blues rookie in franchise history and fourth overall this season in the NHL.

He is the 10th rookie in Blues history to score 20 or more goals in his first season and also led his club with five game-winning goals.

From Jan. 24 through the end of the season, Snuggerud led all NHL rookies with 14 goals and 22 assists (36 points) and a plus-25 rating. His impressive play led to a promotion to the first line with Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway — a trio that combined for 92 points and a plus-75 rating in the final 25 games of the season.

Snuggerud was also named the NHL's Rookie of the Month in March.

Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders was selected as this season’s Calder Trophy winner. Runners up include Montreal’s Ivan Demidov in second, Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke in third and Montreal’s Jakub Dobes in fourth.

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