Blues sign Koromyslov to entry-level contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed defenseman Arseni Koromyslov to a two-year, two-way entry-level contract that begins with the 2026-27 season.

Koromyslov, 22, dressed in 61 regular-season games with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL this season, posting 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and 40 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five playoff games, tallying one assist.

Overall, the Moskva, Russia native has played in 158 career KHL regular-season games over parts of six seasons, totaling 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) and 68 penalty minutes.

Koromyslov was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, No. 120 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.