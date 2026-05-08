Summer Sale set for May 30 at Enterprise Center

The St. Louis Blues Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, May 30 from noon until 4 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Fans can shop a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics, including $10 hats, $25 hoodies, $50 blank adidas jerseys and more!

Discounted new and used player equipment – including sticks, gloves, pants and adidas training camp jerseys – will be available from Rinkside Reserve.

Full season ticket holders can get early access to the sale on Friday, May 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Kiel Garage on both Friday and Saturday, with gates set to open one hour before the event. Fans should enter at the Post Entrance on the west end of the arena.

Can't make it to the in-person Summer Sale? Fans near and far can take advantage of STL Authentics' online summer sale! Offers will go live on May 15 at noon at STLAuthentics.com and run through May 24.