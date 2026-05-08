Summer Sale set for May 30 at Enterprise Center

Sale features deals on STL Authentics apparel, jerseys, new and used player equipment and more

MediaWall-2568x1444_SummerSale(2)
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, May 30 from noon until 4 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Fans can shop a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics, including $10 hats, $25 hoodies, $50 blank adidas jerseys and more! 

Discounted new and used player equipment – including sticks, gloves, pants and adidas training camp jerseys – will be available from Rinkside Reserve.

Full season ticket holders can get early access to the sale on Friday, May 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Kiel Garage on both Friday and Saturday, with gates set to open one hour before the event. Fans should enter at the Post Entrance on the west end of the arena.

Can't make it to the in-person Summer Sale? Fans near and far can take advantage of STL Authentics' online summer sale! Offers will go live on May 15 at noon at STLAuthentics.com and run through May 24.

News Feed

3 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

Springfield pulls off biggest upset in Calder Cup history

Win a road trip with the Blues next season

Carbonneau, Jiricek join Springfield for postseason

Blues to pick 11th and 15th at NHL Draft

Mondou named to Team Canada staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Holloway signs 5-year contract extension

Holloway wants to stay with Blues long-term

101 ESPN to broadcast Springfield Thunderbirds playoff games

Who will wear the C next for the Blues

Armstrong set to pass GM duties to Steen on July 1

Kyrou undergoes minor knee procedure

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 5

By the Numbers: 2025-26 season

Contracts for Assistant Coaches Julien, Weber not renewed

Thomas scores hat trick, Blues defeat Mammoth for 4th straight win

Blues sign Koromyslov to entry-level contract

Snuggerud has 4 points, Blues score 5 straight goals to rally past Penguins