Springfield pulls off biggest upset in Calder Cup history

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By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

It's been an incredible postseason for the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the magic continued on Thursday as they completed the biggest upset in Calder Cup Playoffs history.

The Thunderbirds knocked out the Providence Bruins with a 1-0 overtime win to take the best-of-five series in four games.

The Bruins were the AHL's top team in the regular season with 110 points, which was 38 more than Springfield's 72. 

Forward Dillon Dube scored the game-winner and goaltender Georgi Romanov pitched the 37-save shutout in net.

The Thunderbirds now advance to the Atlantic Division Finals where they'll face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The series will start on Tuesday, May 12 and is best of five.

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