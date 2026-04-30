Holloway wants to stay with Blues long-term

Forward is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer

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By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

It's been almost two years since Dylan Holloway joined the St. Louis Blues organization, the target of a double offer sheet - along with Philip Broberg - that shocked the hockey world. 

The contract Holloway signed as part of that deal ran through the 2025-26 season, making the forward a restricted free agent again this summer. But he doesn't expect the same fireworks as his last RFA experience in 2024. 

"Pretty different," Holloway said. "It was kind of wild two years ago. But obviously I'm very thankful to be a Blue and I want to be a Blue for a long time."

As for what that next contract might look like, the 24-year-old is leaving it to his agency and the Blues front office. 

Holloway has registered 114 points (48g, 66a), a +34 rating and 10 game-winning goals in 136 games since joining St. Louis. He's been one of the team's most productive forwards but has also dealt with injuries and inconsistency.

This year Holloway had 17 points (8g, 9a) in his first 34 games. Following the break, he accrued 34 points (14g, 20a) in the final 25 games as he teamed up with Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud to form one of the top-performing lines in the NHL.

"Dylan Holloway did not start the year where he ended it," said Doug Armstrong after the season. "So Dylan Holloway has to prove to himself and the League that he's an 82-game player to that level he played at the end. I think he is. But what I think is really irrelevant; it's what he does."

While the details get worked out, one thing is clear on both sides: St. Louis likes Holloway, and Holloway likes St. Louis.

"It's exciting, but it's kind of out of my hands now - it's up to my agent, Army and [Alexander Steen],"  Holloway said. "But I want to be a Blue for a long time and I'm confident that we can get something done."

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