Who will wear the C next for the Blues

Team not set on naming captain for 2026-27, open to 'leadership by committee' approach

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By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

When the St. Louis Blues traded Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk at the trade deadline last season, they weren't just losing two major players on the ice. They were losing two veteran leaders. 

The Blues finished the season without a captain, a post Schenn had held since 2023. As the organization shifts its focus forward, a big question looms for the team...who will be the next to wear the 'C' on their sweater?

"We traded leaders and veteran players because we believed we had to have basically a total outlook change," said President and General Manager Doug Armstrong after the season. "And they weren't the problem, for sure. But we just felt that it was time now to move forward with a different group, a young core leadership group."

Armstrong is not the only one who will be making the decision. The President of Hockey Operations will consult with Alexander Steen, who will assume the General Manager title this summer, and Jim Montgomery, the team's head coach. 

And there are a number of ways they could go, including not naming a captain at all.

"I think the League has evolved into more of a leadership by committee," Armstrong said. "But I'm not dead-set on one path yet. And ultimately I'll let Alex and Jim make that decision."

Just once in Blues history - back in 1996-97 - has the team played a full season without a captain. NHL rules state that teams can have one captain and two alternate captains per game, or three alternate captains if there is no captain. 

During Schenn's tenure, the team had three rotating alternate captains: Faulk, Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas. The latter two continued to wear an 'A' after the trade deadline, in addition to Jake Neighbours. 

"That's a culture decision," Montgomery said. "It's a long-term vision decision of who's going to be the right captain to lead the Blues. But I don't think we necessarily have to have one next year."

Regardless of which way the Blues go, the focus is clear. It's about the organization and representing the Blue Note, not the individuals wearing the jersey.

"Ultimately if we're relying on any one person, we're probably wrong," Armstrong said. "We win as a team, we lose as a team, we grow as a team. And so it's going to take everybody."

But if the Blues do decide to go the traditional route and name a captain, there are a number of options. Here is what Montgomery had to say about which players he saw take steps after the trade deadline and their leadership styles.

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Philip Broberg

"Broberg is someone that I thought really emerged as a leader in the sense of how hard he pushed in games and in practice. He pushed his teammates to be better. Every time they went against him they better be ready. And that was very obvious with his leadership skills."

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Jake Neighbours

"Neighbours really took on more of a vocal leadership role, understanding when the bench was flat, bringing some energy there. I imagine he did the same thing in the locker room... that's their sanctuary and I only go in there when I feel it's time to address them."

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Colton Parayko

"I thought Parayko's leadership was obvious. He started texting me on his own about certain things, scheduling and stuff. And that's a different form of leadership and much needed."

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Robert Thomas

"Thomas took on more of a big picture leadership role - understanding the bench, understanding the dressing room - and did an admirable job there."

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Honorable Mention: Jordan Binnington

"Just a high-character individual. You don't often see goalies be part of your leadership core, but he is someone that is part of our leadership core because of his unselfishness and willingness to help the Blues in any capacity."

Note: goaltenders are not currently allowed to serve as NHL captains

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