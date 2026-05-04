Mondou named to Team Canada staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Hockey Canada announced today that Blues Video Coach Elliott Mondou has been named to its coaching staff for the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

The tournament is set to take place from May 15-31 in Zürich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Mondou, 25, joined the Blues as video coordinator in the summer of 2022 and was elevated to video coach in the summer of 2025.

The Shawinigan, Quebec native helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and in 2025, he was part of the winning team at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face‑Off.

Mondou also represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics and helped guide the team to a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Prior to his tenure with the Blues, he served full time as Hockey Canada’s video coach, specializing in professional hockey video analysis and advanced statistics.