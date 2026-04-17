Contracts for Assistant Coaches Julien, Weber not renewed

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of assistant coaches Claude Julien and Mike Weber.

"I would like to thank Claude and Mike for their contributions during their time with the organization,” said Armstrong. “With their contracts set to expire this summer, we wanted to give them the opportunity to move on to the next chapter of their coaching careers while we work to building a coaching staff that is best suited to lead our team moving forward.”

Julien, 65, joined the Blues as an assistant coach in the summer of 2024. The Blind River, Ontario, native helped guide the Blues to an 81-63-20 regular-season record during his tenure, along with a postseason appearance in 2025.  Julien has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including NHL head coaching stints with Montreal from 2002-06 and 2016-21, New Jersey from 2006-07 and Boston from 2008-17.

Weber, 38, joined the Blues as an assistant coach in the summer of 2023. During his tenure, the Blues posted a 124-96-26 regular-season record and made a postseason appearance in 2025. The Pittsburgh native previously served as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Rochester Americans from 2020-23 and the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires from 2018-20.

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