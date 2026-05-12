5 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

Five St. Louis Blues players have been named to their countries' rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Forwards Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas will represent Team Canada, while Oskar Sundqvist will dress for Team Sweden and Pius Suter will play for Team Switzerland. Goalie prospect Love Harenstam has also been selected for Team Sweden.

The tournament is set to run from May 15–31 in Fribourg and Zurich, Switzerland. Select games will be available on NHL Network.

Holloway, 24, recorded 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 59 games with the Blues this season and signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on May 1. From the end of the Olympic break to the end of the regular-season, he led the NHL with a +26 rating and shared seventh overall with 34 points. The Calgary, Alberta native has represented Canada three times previously, including the 2021 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he helped the team capture the silver medal. Overall, Holloway has appeared in 225 career NHL regular-season games, tallying 132 points (57 goals, 75 assists) and 86 penalty minutes.

Thomas, 26, appeared in 64 games for the Blues this season, leading the team with 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, and a +22 rating. Thomas reached the 60-point plateau for the fifth straight season, becoming just the second Blue in the last 24 seasons to accomplish that feat. A native of Aurora, Ontario, Thomas has represented Canada twice previously, including the 2018 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he led Canada to the gold medal. Overall, he has dressed in 530 career NHL regular-season games, posting 460 points (132 goals, 328 assists) and 172 penalty minutes.

Sundqvist, 32, appeared in 52 games for the Blues this season, recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. The Boden native previously represented Sweden at the 2014 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he helped the team capture the silver medal. Overall, Sundqvist had dressed in 545 career NHL regular-season games over 11 seasons, posting 181 points (67 goals, 114 assists) and 231 penalty minutes.

Suter, 29, played in 64 games for the Blues this season, tallying 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. The Zürich native has represented Switzerland at numerous international events, including the 2017 and 2022 WC and the 2018 and 2026 Winter Olympics. Overall, Suter has appeared in 428 career NHL regular-season games over six seasons, totaling 191 points (95 goals, 96 assists) and 96 penalty minutes.

Harenstam, 19, was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round (No. 179 overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft. In 2025-26, he played for Sodertalje SK of HockeyAllsvenska, posting a 1.81 goals-against average, a .920 save-percentage and five shutouts. He also helped Team Sweden to a gold-medal victory over Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in January.