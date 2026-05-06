Carbonneau, Jiricek join Springfield for postseason

The Springfield Thunderbirds are getting some reinforcements. Forward Justin Carbonneau and defenseman Adam Jiricek - two of the St. Louis Blues' top prospects - will join the team Wednesday after concluding their junior seasons.

The Thunderbirds are in the midst of an impressive Calder Cup Playoffs run. The team currently leads the top-seeded Providence Bruins 2-1 in the best-of-five division semifinals. Game 4 will take place Thursday in Springfield.

The prospects will be going right from one postseason run to another. Both Carbonneau's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) and Jiricek's Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) fell in seven games in their respective leagues' conference finals.

The 19-year-old Carbonneau was one of the top players in his junior league this season, and he didn't slow down in the playoffs. The forward had 20 points (9g, 11a) in 17 postseason contests, sharing fourth in the league in goals and fifth in points.

His impressive regular season saw him rack up 51 tallies, earning the Mario Lemieux Trophy as the QMJHL's top goal scorer. He totaled 80 points and a +31 rating in 60 games this season.

Carbonneau was selected by the Blues in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2025 NHL Draft.