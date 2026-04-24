Armstrong set to pass GM duties to Steen on July 1

armstrong_steen_handshake
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

On July 1, Doug Armstrong will officially pass the title of general manager of the St. Louis Blues over to Alexander Steen.

As laid out in a transition plan two summers ago, Armstrong will then serve as the Blues President of Hockey Operations through 2029.

But the wheels of that change are already in motion — and have been for awhile. 

“What I told the players right after the trade deadline is, for all intents and purposes that Alex is the GM as far as you’re concerned now. There are no more trades, there are no more waivers (this season),” Armstrong said. “Now Alex has to put his stamp on the team in exit meetings and (set) his expectations.”

For the final months of his official tenure as general manager, Armstrong says he and Steen will divide up the duties — Steen will have a deeper focus on the team and it’s direction, while Armstrong will put a lot of his focus on the draft.

“Moving around the draft, picking the players, and if players are involved in any trades around the draft — I don’t know who has final say, but we’ll work together — if there are guys traded at the draft, it will be [Alex’s] call with my guidance,” Armstrong said. “If we didn’t have [first-round picks] this year, we could probably expedite this (transition) a little bit, but we do have three — and we’re not going to (expedite it) because this is a massive two months for the St. Louis Blues.”

Some big decisions still loom - contracts for restricted free agents Dylan Holloway, Jonatan Berggren and Matthew Kessel, the contract of unrestricted free agents Oskar Sundqvist and Justin Holl, and a potential decision about who might wear the captain's "C" will be addressed in some fashion during the offseason.

For Armstrong, his goal after the draft is to set up Steen with whatever advice or support he needs.

"I think Alex is hungry. He’s ready,” Armstrong said. “A new leadership voice at that level is going to be great for the franchise.

"And I guess it’s reflection time a little bit, too. The last 22 years I’ve been doing this job. (Now) I view myself to serve Alex and my job is to serve (Blues Chairman) Mr. (Tom) Stillman. That’s how I’m going to put my experience to work the best I can… It just felt like yesterday I was getting introduced in Dallas, and getting introduced in St. Louis - and now I’m not getting introduced anymore. It’s Alex’s turn. It goes by fast. I hope the players and everyone understands how quickly this goes by.”

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