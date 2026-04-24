Armstrong set to pass GM duties to Steen on July 1

On July 1, Doug Armstrong will officially pass the title of general manager of the St. Louis Blues over to Alexander Steen.

As laid out in a transition plan two summers ago, Armstrong will then serve as the Blues President of Hockey Operations through 2029.

But the wheels of that change are already in motion — and have been for awhile.

“What I told the players right after the trade deadline is, for all intents and purposes that Alex is the GM as far as you’re concerned now. There are no more trades, there are no more waivers (this season),” Armstrong said. “Now Alex has to put his stamp on the team in exit meetings and (set) his expectations.”

For the final months of his official tenure as general manager, Armstrong says he and Steen will divide up the duties — Steen will have a deeper focus on the team and it’s direction, while Armstrong will put a lot of his focus on the draft.

“Moving around the draft, picking the players, and if players are involved in any trades around the draft — I don’t know who has final say, but we’ll work together — if there are guys traded at the draft, it will be [Alex’s] call with my guidance,” Armstrong said. “If we didn’t have [first-round picks] this year, we could probably expedite this (transition) a little bit, but we do have three — and we’re not going to (expedite it) because this is a massive two months for the St. Louis Blues.”