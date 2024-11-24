Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Islanders (8-8-5), who had lost three straight and went 1-2-2 on a five-game road trip.

“It was important [to close that one out],” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “And I thought we played a strong game. I mean, the first game, coming back from a long trip like this is always a tough one. And I was pretty pleased that we played that game. I thought we had a strong game.”

Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (9-12-1), who have lost three of their past four. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

“We didn’t generate enough to win that hockey game,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said. “I thought in the second half we did a better job of finding ways to get pucks to the net, which created more opportunities for us to retrieve pucks and spend more time in the offensive zone. We had some quality chances, but I thought early on we didn’t do enough 5-on-5 to create the opportunities.”

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first period. Nelson picked off a Pierre-Olivier Joseph pass at the red line, skated into the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 rush and fed Palmieri, who beat Binnington with a wrist shot between the circles.