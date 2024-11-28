Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington earned his 152nd win in his 298th NHL game, passing Mike Liut, who had 151 wins in 347 games.

"It's nice just to get it and to accomplish something like that," Binnington said. "It's just a matter of being here long enough to get those wins and to compound those wins over time. I'm proud to be here and I'm proud to have that may wins."

The shutout was Binnington’s first of the season and 16th in the NHL. His first NHL win was also a shutout, 3-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7, 2019.

Dylan Holloway scored twice in the first period, and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues (11-12-1), who have won two in a row since Jim Montgomery took over as coach on Sunday. They defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Monday in Montgomery's debut.

"I really liked our first, I really liked our third, our D-zone coverage and our neutral-zone coverage in the third period shows me signs of we're going to be a good checking team over time," Montgomery said. "The third period, the D-zone coverage was excellent. We kept it to the outside. In the second period, 'Binner,' congratulations on breaking records, and he showed why in the second period because he was fantastic."