Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Joel Armia and Jake Evans also each had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson each had two assists for the Canadiens (3-4-1), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.

“I felt we were harder to play against,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I felt there was less space, and when there was some space there was pressure into that space right away. And everybody reads off one another. I felt we were able to kill more plays on the yellow, on the boards, like anticipating kills and then bringing numbers and breaking the puck out together.

“There’s no bulletproof system, but I felt the way we played it tonight, we raised the percentage of us winning.”

Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues (5-4-0), who had won three of four. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

“It’s not a good game,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “I thought we kind of tiptoed into the first period. I thought for 40 minutes we didn’t bring a lot of physicality to the game. We didn’t finish our checks, I thought we turned off a lot. In the third we started to get a little bit more physical and spend more time in the offensive zone.”

Evans gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period, scoring on a 2-on-1. He skated down the left side after taking a long pass from Armia and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 11 seconds after Montreal killed a penalty.