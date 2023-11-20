Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss

Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues (9-7-1), who were outscord 10-2 while losing their two previous games, including 5-1 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

"With the back-to-back, we had a chance to get some sleep, come out and fix things, and I thought we did that," Neighbours said. "We're not a team that's going to win hockey games if we're not outworking the opponent. We're at our best when we're skating, forechecking, backchecking and applying pressure."

Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks (9-9-0), who have lost three in a row.

"I didn't see a lot of energy. That surprised me," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought they'd be flying and there wasn't a lot of energy."

The Ducks appeared to take a 1-0 lead at 8:19 of the first period on a goal by defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, but video review initiated by St. Louis coach Craig Berube's challenge determined Anaheim's Leo Carlsson preceded the puck into the offensive zone.

"We kind of knew when it went in that it was offsides," Berube said. "Looked at it again and it was a pretty easy call."