Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with the American Red Cross to make a lifesaving impact across the region with the Blues Blood Drive on January 20.

Running from 12-7 p.m. at 11 locations across the bi-state area, the Blues Blood Drive gives fans an opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Every donation helps ensure local hospitals have the blood supply they need for patients facing emergencies, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. As a thank-you, donors will receive a commemorative Blues Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome at every drive. Fans are urged to sign up ahead of time and select the donation location that works best for them. To register and view all participating locations, visit:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=blues

Join the Blues and the Red Cross on January 20 and help make a difference—one donation at a time.