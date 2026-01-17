Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Jake Neighbours and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Blues (19-21-8), who have won two straight after losing three in a row.

“It’s nice to get that win,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Again, against a really good team, and I like the way we’re competing. We’re staying with games.”

Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored, while Darren Raddysh had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for the Lightning (29-13-4), who had previously won 11 consecutive games to tie the franchise record originally set in 2020 (Jan. 29-Feb. 17). The loss marked Tampa Bay's first of 2026, with the club last losing 2-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 18, 2025.

“We’ve put ourselves in position to win the past 12 games, and for 11 straight of them, we did,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Tonight we had ample opportunities to pull this one out. A puck bounce here, a big save, but I liked our game, and we’ll look at the tape. Probably a little frustrated in the two goals we gave up. We broke down in just a little instance, but you’re down two on the road and you come back and get at least one point, so I’m pretty proud of the guys.

"... We've put ourselves in a pretty darn good spot. This is a full month of road games for us, so the fact that we keep getting points, it'll bode well for us later in the season. If we keep getting points out of every game, we'll be in a good spot."

Neighbours made it 1-0 at 17:03 of the first period when he collected Kyrou’s deflected shot at the bottom of the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy over the left pad with a wrist shot.