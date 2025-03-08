Fowler has 2 assists, Blues hold off Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Cam Fowler had two assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.
Defenseman returns to Anaheim for 1st time since trade to St. Louis, Schenn scores twice
Fowler, the all-time leader among Ducks defensemen in several categories after playing 14-plus seasons with the franchise, was playing his first game in Anaheim since he was traded to the Blues on Dec. 14.
"A lot of emotion, obviously," Fowler said. "Just wanted to make sure I embraced everything, and just took it all in as best as I could, but I appreciate all the support that everyone gave me and we got a big two points for our team too."
Brayden Schenn scored two goals, Alexey Toropchenko had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for the Blues (31-27-6), who are 6-1-1 since the two-week break for the Four Nations Face-Off.
"I like the consistency of our group since we came back from the break," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said.
Sam Colangelo scored for the third straight game, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 18 saves for the Ducks (27-28-7), who have lost three of four.
“We were just a little sloppy to start the game and I don’t think we got our legs moving until the end of the game," Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "We’ve got to figure out a way to come out with that same energy.”
The Blues took a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period after Toropchenko took a wrist shot from above the left circle that slipped between Dostal's glove and left pad before sliding across the goal line.
The Blues sent the puck over the glass twice in the first period and the Ducks capitalized on the second delay of game penalty when a long wrist shot by LaCombe grazed Colangelo before hitting the net, tying the score 1-1 at 14:48.
“I'm a pretty big guy, just try to get to the front of the net and find ways to score," said Colangelo, who was playing in his fifth game since he was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Feb. 27 and 20th NHL game overall. "I think I have a pretty good shot, but if I can find any way to score, I'll take it in this league.”
St. Louis took a 2-1 lead at 10:49 of the second after Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas fumbled a pass in his own zone. Jordan Kyrou retrieved the puck along the wall, passed to Dylan Holloway in the left circle and he fed Schenn cutting through the opposite circle for a one-timer.
"We had it, we had full possession, and we lost it," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "We were all heading out for a breakout thinking it was a clean exit and, all of a sudden, three seconds later, it's in the back of our net."
St. Louis made it 3-1 at 5:21 of the third when Zack Bolduc split two defenders and scored on a breakaway.
The Ducks cut it to 3-2 at 16:58 when Troy Terry dropped a pass for Vatrano and he scored on a one-timer from the left circle, but Schenn scored into an empty net with 1:47 left for a 4-2 lead.
The Ducks pulled Dostal for the extra skater and Killorn scored a loose puck in front of the crease to make it 4-3 with 43 seconds left.
Ducks forward Mason McTavish celebrated a goal just as time expired, but after a review it was determined no time was left.
"It looked like, clearly, the clock had expired before 'Mac' even got a stick on it," Cronin said.
NOTES: The Blues have won nine straight against the Ducks and are 13-1-0 in their past 14 games at Honda Center. ... Fowler is the all-time leader among Anaheim defensemen in games played (991), goals (96) and assists (361). ... Binnington has won six consecutive starts dating to Feb. 8 and was also the winning goalie for Canada in the final of the Four Nations Face-Off on Feb. 20 against the United States. ... The Blues are 16-7-6 in one-goal games this season, tied with the Edmonton Oilers (16-7-4) for the most one-goal victories in the NHL. ... Schenn has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games . ... Holloway has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven games. ... McTavish assisted on Colangelo's goal to give him eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games.