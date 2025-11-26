Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at New Jersey

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Newark, NJ, where they visit the New Jersey Devils before returning home for Thanksgiving and a three-game homestand.

The puck drops Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not hold a morning skate, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he's making "quite a bit" of lineup changes for the game against the Devils.

Changes to all four forwards lines are listed below, and there is one personnel change - Mathieu Joseph comes into the lineup in place of Alexey Toropchenko on the fourth line.

Defense pairings remain the same, and Jordan Binnington is in goal.