Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at New Jersey

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Newark, NJ, where they visit the New Jersey Devils before returning home for Thanksgiving and a three-game homestand.

The puck drops Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not hold a morning skate, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he's making "quite a bit" of lineup changes for the game against the Devils.

Changes to all four forwards lines are listed below, and there is one personnel change - Mathieu Joseph comes into the lineup in place of Alexey Toropchenko on the fourth line.

Defense pairings remain the same, and Jordan Binnington is in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

