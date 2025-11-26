Preview: Blues at Devils

Preview_Schenn
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues wrap up their five-game road trip (1-1-2) tonight with a chance to head home on a winning note. Monday's setback in New York didn’t dampen the group’s compete level, and they’ll look to channel that energy into a strong response in the final stop of the swing. With Ottawa waiting at Enterprise Center on Friday, St. Louis aims to close out the trip with the kind of effort that carries confidence straight into their return home.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 7-10-6
  • Power Play: 22.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 75.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.65 / 3.61
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.5 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
  • Record: 14-7-1
  • PP: 23.2 percent
  • PK: 82.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.05 / 3.05
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.5 / 28.2
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 48.9

STL@NJD: Thomas scores nine seconds in

THE OPPONENT

The New Jersey Devils roll into this season looking like a team determined to take the next step. With a young core that’s fast, skilled and aggressive in transition, the Devils lean heavily on their speed to dictate tempo. Even with star forward Jack Hughes sidelined, New Jersey's other top players have helped stabilize a group that can pressure opponents in waves when they’re at their best. Behind them, the team has focused on tightening up defensively, adding more structure in their own zone to complement their high-powered offense.

The Blues and Devils meet tonight for the first of two matchups this season, with the second game set for Feb. 28 in St. Louis. The Blues split the series with New Jersey last year—each side winning on the road—and have had recent success in the matchup, going 4-2-1 in their last seven meetings. St. Louis has also been solid in Newark, posting a 2-1-1 record in its last four trips. Their most memorable visit came on Nov. 27, 2024, when Jordan Binnington posted his 16th career shutout and earned his 152nd career win to set the franchise record. Offensively, Dylan Holloway paced the Blues with two goals against the Devils last season while Justin Faulk chipped in a pair of assists.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26 at NJD, 6:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 28 vs. NJD, 4:00 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@NYI: Schenn scores within the first minute of the game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Brayden Schenn continues to set the tone in his third season as Blues captain, and he enters tonight’s matchup riding a two-game goal streak after finding the back of the net against both the Islanders and Rangers. His opening goal on Long Island marked the 37th of his Blues tenure—moving him into eighth place in franchise history and inching him closer to Alexander Steen’s mark of 41. Schenn is also closing in on a pair of notable milestones: he sits just seven points away from 700 in his career, and with his next multi-point effort, he’ll become the 13th player in franchise history to reach 100 multi-point games, joining current teammate Robert Thomas on that list.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Nico Hischier remains the heartbeat of New Jersey’s forward group, and he’s coming in hot after posting three goals and two assists in just two games. The 26-year-old captain now sits at 18 points (7g, 11a) through 22 games this season, driving play with his speed, two-way instincts and reliability. Hischier’s presence down the middle makes this a compelling captain-vs-captain showdown—and a matchup St. Louis will need to manage closely.

BLUE NOTES

  • Dylan Holloway scored his sixth goal of the season on Monday at the Rangers, his 100th game as a Blue, and has points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a).
  • Justin Faulk has three points in his last three games (2g, 1a) and nine points in his last 12 games (5g, 4a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 28 - Blues vs. Senators | Tickets
  • Nov. 29 - Blues vs. Mammoth | Tickets
  • Dec. 1 - Blues vs. Ducks | Tickets

