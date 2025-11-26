Preview: Blues at Devils

THE OPPONENT

The New Jersey Devils roll into this season looking like a team determined to take the next step. With a young core that’s fast, skilled and aggressive in transition, the Devils lean heavily on their speed to dictate tempo. Even with star forward Jack Hughes sidelined, New Jersey's other top players have helped stabilize a group that can pressure opponents in waves when they’re at their best. Behind them, the team has focused on tightening up defensively, adding more structure in their own zone to complement their high-powered offense.

The Blues and Devils meet tonight for the first of two matchups this season, with the second game set for Feb. 28 in St. Louis. The Blues split the series with New Jersey last year—each side winning on the road—and have had recent success in the matchup, going 4-2-1 in their last seven meetings. St. Louis has also been solid in Newark, posting a 2-1-1 record in its last four trips. Their most memorable visit came on Nov. 27, 2024, when Jordan Binnington posted his 16th career shutout and earned his 152nd career win to set the franchise record. Offensively, Dylan Holloway paced the Blues with two goals against the Devils last season while Justin Faulk chipped in a pair of assists.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26 at NJD, 6:00 p.m. CT

Feb. 28 vs. NJD, 4:00 p.m. CT | Tickets