Projected Lineup: Nov. 22 at Islanders

bjugstad_islanders_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Nick Bjugstad will be back in the lineup Saturday when the St. Louis Blues continue their season-long road trip against the New York Islanders (2:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Bjugstad would be back in, replacing Oskar Sundqvist on the fourth line.

"We can't have guys sit on the sideline that long," Montgomery said of bringing Bjugstad back in after sitting out two games. "With Sunny, sometimes it is load management."

"We have three lines staying the same tonight, because we thought our offensive chemistry last game was probably the best we've seen it through the first three lines."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn - Dalibor Dvorsky - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Islanders

News Feed

Blues recall Mailloux from Springfield

Blues assign Texier to Springfield

Blues assign Skinner to Springfield

Sanheim scores in OT, Flyers rally to edge Blues

Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

Bowman scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Armstrong statement on passing of John Standbrook

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive