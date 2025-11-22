Projected Lineup: Nov. 22 at Islanders

Nick Bjugstad will be back in the lineup Saturday when the St. Louis Blues continue their season-long road trip against the New York Islanders (2:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Bjugstad would be back in, replacing Oskar Sundqvist on the fourth line.

"We can't have guys sit on the sideline that long," Montgomery said of bringing Bjugstad back in after sitting out two games. "With Sunny, sometimes it is load management."

"We have three lines staying the same tonight, because we thought our offensive chemistry last game was probably the best we've seen it through the first three lines."