Preview: Blues at Islanders

THE OPPONENT

The New York Islanders arrive in the midst of a reset under new GM Mathieu Darche, leaning on a blend of veterans and highly touted young talent. This summer they used the No. 1 pick to draft defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who’s already making an early impact, and added Jonathan Drouin to help jump-start a power play that struggled last season. Speedy winger Maxim Shabanov is another new face to watch as he adjusts to the NHL.

The Blues open their season series with the Islanders on Saturday, the first of two meetings before the rematch in St. Louis on Mar. 10. St. Louis split last year’s matchup with each team winning at home, and the Blues have taken three of their last five overall against them. Long Island has been a tougher stop (2-3-2 in their last seven visits), but Jake Neighbours has found success there—he led the Blues with two goals last season and carries a three-game point streak against the Islanders into the contest.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 22 at NYI, 2:30 p.m. CT

Mar. 10 vs. NYI, 6:30 p.m. CT | Tickets