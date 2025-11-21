Preview: Blues at Islanders

Preview_Faulk
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

With three games left on this road stretch, the Blues are looking to turn two hard-fought overtime losses into momentum. They’ve shown plenty of resilience, grabbing points in back-to-back games and pushing every matchup down to the wire. Now, with the finish line in sight before returning home, they’ll try to turn that competitiveness into a full two points.

🕒 When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, NY
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 6-9-6
  • Power Play: 24.5 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 73.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.71 / 3.76
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.9 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
  • Record: 12-7-2
  • PP: 14.3 percent
  • PK: 82.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.29 / 2.95
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.4 / 28.8
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 52.0

NYI@STL: Neighbours scores game winning OT goal

THE OPPONENT

The New York Islanders arrive in the midst of a reset under new GM Mathieu Darche, leaning on a blend of veterans and highly touted young talent. This summer they used the No. 1 pick to draft defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who’s already making an early impact, and added Jonathan Drouin to help jump-start a power play that struggled last season. Speedy winger Maxim Shabanov is another new face to watch as he adjusts to the NHL.

The Blues open their season series with the Islanders on Saturday, the first of two meetings before the rematch in St. Louis on Mar. 10. St. Louis split last year’s matchup with each team winning at home, and the Blues have taken three of their last five overall against them. Long Island has been a tougher stop (2-3-2 in their last seven visits), but Jake Neighbours has found success there—he led the Blues with two goals last season and carries a three-game point streak against the Islanders into the contest.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 22 at NYI, 2:30 p.m. CT

Mar. 10 vs. NYI, 6:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@PHI: Faulk doubles up on a PPG

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Justin Faulk is on a heater. Fresh off his 1,000th NHL game, the Blues veteran is surging with eight points in his last 10 outings, including a two-goal performance in Philadelphia. His six goals tie for the team lead and rank third among NHL defensemen, while his five goals in November top all blueliners. Add in six power-play points and 46 blocked shots, and Faulk enters this matchup playing some of his most impactful, well-rounded hockey of the season.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Bo Horvat comes into this matchup as the engine driving the Islanders’ offense. He’s riding a two-game point streak and continues to set the pace for New York with 25 points through 21 games (14g, 11a). Horvat’s blend of strength, finish and reliability down the middle makes him the heartbeat of their attack, and his ability to elevate his game in key situations only adds to the challenge he brings.

BLUE NOTES

  • With his next start, Jordan Binnington will become the Blues all-time leader in games started at 340, passing Mike Liut (339).
  • Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 10 assists and 13 points this season.
  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 745th career game, passing Brett Hull for sole possession of sixth on the Blues all-time franchise list for games played.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 24 - Blues at Rangers
  • Nov. 26 - Blues at Devils
  • Nov. 28 - Blues vs. Senators | Tickets

