Projected Lineup: Nov. 21 vs. San Jose

The St. Louis Blues are looking to get back in the win column Thursday night as they host the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Coming off a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make a few tweaks to the lineup, including the return of at least one Joseph brother.

Based on Wednesday’s practice lines at Centene Community Ice Center, forward Mathieu Joseph will re-draw onto the third line for Alexandre Texier alongside Dylan Holloway and Zack Bolduc.

Captain Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk both took maintenance days Wednesday, but Bannister confirmed the pair would be good to go against the Sharks.

Additionally, defenseman P.O Joseph will be a game-time decision tonight after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, sustained last Thursday in Buffalo.

"I think [P.O's] very close. We'll wait and see tonight where he is when we go, and we'll make the decision then," Bannister said.

Jordan Binnington will start in net, and could tie Mike Liut for the franchise wins record with a victory tonight.

The projected lineup will be updated at warmups to reflect any potential changes ahead of tonight’s game.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc - Dylan Holloway - Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Corey Schueneman - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington