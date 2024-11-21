Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (8-11-1) aim to secure a victory on Thursday as they host the San Jose Sharks and look to clinch the season series.

The Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss on Tuesday to division rival the Minnesota Wild. Although the Blues were unable to secure any points, they were able to get forward Robert Thomas back on the ice for the first time in four weeks.

In the veteran’s first game back, he got his name on the stat sheet with an assist on Jake Neighbours’ power-play goal in the third period that tied the game 2-2. However, in the final six minutes of play, the Wild seized their opportunities to claim the victory.

Following the loss, Thomas reflected on the close game while maintaining a positive outlook.

“I feel like that game could have gone either way,” Thomas said. “They’re a team that’s playing really well. They've got a great record. They’re finding ways to win and, when you’re on the other side of it, it’s tough. You feel like you’re right in the game and just can’t seem to get a win. Those times don’t last forever, and I think having a good mindset is so important during these times.”

The Blues will try to bring that positive mindset into Thursday when they play their second of three games against the Sharks this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 10, the Blues came out on top in a 5-4 overtime victory in San Jose. The Sharks will return to Enterprise Center in three weeks on Dec. 12 for the teams' final matchup of the season.

SHARKS The San Jose Sharks (6-11-4) arrive in St. Louis on the second night of a back-to-back set that started with a loss in Dallas.

The Stars jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods, but Sharks defenseman Jake Walman scored to make it a one-goal game with 6:35 remaining. Dallas then potted two empty-net goals for a final score of 5-2.

Mackenzie Blackwood got the start for the Sharks on Wednesday, which means the Blues could see highly-touted prospect Yaroslav Askarov in goal on Thursday. The young netminder was recalled Monday after Vitek Vanecek suffered an upper-body injury. In 12 games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) this season, Askarov is 6-3-0 with a .939 save percentage and two shutouts.

Rookie and 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini returned to the ice earlier this month after sustaining a hip injury against the Blues in San Jose's season opener. Since his return, the forward has scored three goals, including his first overtime winner on Monday.

With 21 games played, the Sharks are currently last in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Assistant captain Robert Thomas is back and hopes to provide a spark on offense for the Blues. After being out four weeks with a fractured ankle, he had an assist in his first game back and logged 23:07 time on ice, his highest of the season. Thomas has seven points (one goal, six assists) in eight games this year.

SHARKS Mikael Granlund leads San Jose in assists (13) and points (22) and is tied for the team lead in goals (nine). He had a goal and an assist on Wednesday in Dallas. The veteran forward has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are 6-4-1 in one-goal games this season, which is the most wins in one-goal games in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 478 hits this season, which ranks eighth in the NHL (1. Nashville, 537).
  • Jake Neighbours scored his sixth goal of the season on Tuesday vs. Minnesota and has scored in back-to-back games. He has three points in his last four games (two goals, one assist) and leads the Blues with six goals.
  • Jordan Kyrou recorded his 12th assist of the season on Tuesday vs. Minnesota, giving him an assist in back-to-back games (two assists). Kyrou has recorded a point in eight of his last nine games (three goals, five assists) and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last 14 games.

