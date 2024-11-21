Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (8-11-1) aim to secure a victory on Thursday as they host the San Jose Sharks and look to clinch the season series.

The Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss on Tuesday to division rival the Minnesota Wild. Although the Blues were unable to secure any points, they were able to get forward Robert Thomas back on the ice for the first time in four weeks.

In the veteran’s first game back, he got his name on the stat sheet with an assist on Jake Neighbours’ power-play goal in the third period that tied the game 2-2. However, in the final six minutes of play, the Wild seized their opportunities to claim the victory.

Following the loss, Thomas reflected on the close game while maintaining a positive outlook.

“I feel like that game could have gone either way,” Thomas said. “They’re a team that’s playing really well. They've got a great record. They’re finding ways to win and, when you’re on the other side of it, it’s tough. You feel like you’re right in the game and just can’t seem to get a win. Those times don’t last forever, and I think having a good mindset is so important during these times.”

The Blues will try to bring that positive mindset into Thursday when they play their second of three games against the Sharks this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 10, the Blues came out on top in a 5-4 overtime victory in San Jose. The Sharks will return to Enterprise Center in three weeks on Dec. 12 for the teams' final matchup of the season.

SHARKS The San Jose Sharks (6-11-4) arrive in St. Louis on the second night of a back-to-back set that started with a loss in Dallas.

The Stars jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods, but Sharks defenseman Jake Walman scored to make it a one-goal game with 6:35 remaining. Dallas then potted two empty-net goals for a final score of 5-2.

Mackenzie Blackwood got the start for the Sharks on Wednesday, which means the Blues could see highly-touted prospect Yaroslav Askarov in goal on Thursday. The young netminder was recalled Monday after Vitek Vanecek suffered an upper-body injury. In 12 games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) this season, Askarov is 6-3-0 with a .939 save percentage and two shutouts.

Rookie and 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini returned to the ice earlier this month after sustaining a hip injury against the Blues in San Jose's season opener. Since his return, the forward has scored three goals, including his first overtime winner on Monday.

With 21 games played, the Sharks are currently last in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.