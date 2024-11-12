Projected Lineup: Nov. 12 vs. Boston

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will get a welcome return for one of their forwards on Tuesday night. Mathieu Joseph is back in the lineup as the team closes out their five-game homestand vs. the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Head Coach Drew Bannister confirmed that Joseph is back in after missing the last six games with a lower-body injury. He has not played since Oct. 26 in Montreal and the Blues are 2-4 without him in the lineup during that stretch.

"He brings a lot of energy in the dressing room, on the ice," Bannister said. "Just the way he plays, with his speed and his aggressiveness, that we want to play as a team. It'll be nice to have him back in the lineup tonight."

Joseph is expected to skate on a line tonight with Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn, while Pavel Buchnevich returns to the center position on the top line with Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou on the wings.

Jordan Binnington will get the start in net and looks to rebound following a difficult loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

"We owe it to Jordan as a team to play better in front of him," Bannister said. "And I know our guys are going to be ready here for him and I'm sure Jordan's going to respond really well, too."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Pavel Buchnevich – Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Brandon Saad - Oskar Sundqvist - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Ryan Suter – Colton Parayko
P.O Joseph – Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

