Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (7-8-0) are looking to end their five-game homestand on a positive note when they face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday for Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing.

The Blues are coming off an 8-1 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. The lone goal belonged to defenseman Scott Perunovich, the first NHL tally of his career. After starting the stretch with two wins, the Blues have dropped two games in a row. Despite a difficult loss on Saturday, a win on Tuesday would give them a winning homestand.

Following the game against Washington, Head Coach Drew Bannister addressed the media about what it will take for his team to move forward and get positive results.

“I need guys to play to their potential and be able to do that for 60 minutes. And I believe the guys in the room can do that and we can have success with the group that we have, but we need more from all of us in here,” Bannister said. “Changing guys in and out of the lineup obviously isn’t an option right now, but the players themselves and the group in the room, if they play to their potential, we’ll win hockey games. And it’s being consistent from day to day to be able to do that.”

After the Blues finish their long home stretch they will head out east for a three-game trip starting Thursday in Buffalo.

BRUINS The Boston Bruins (7-7-2) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

The Senators were first on the board in the matchup after scoring on the power play with eight seconds left in the opening period. Coming out of intermission, the Bruins scored twice in 15 seconds to take the lead. However the Senators tied the game at the end of the second and pushed the game into overtime. Just 21 seconds into extra time, Brady Tkachuk ended the game.

The biggest roster development for the Bruins this offseason was in goal. The team traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Ottawa and signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year, $66 million contract. In 143 games for Boston, Swayman has 83 wins and 13 shutouts. Additionally, the Bruins signed Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract. The center is currently third on the team with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

The Bruins know a thing or two about the playoffs as they have competed in the postseason 15 of the past 17 years. Last season they fell short in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, in six games.