Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (7-8-0) are looking to end their five-game homestand on a positive note when they face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday for Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing.

The Blues are coming off an 8-1 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. The lone goal belonged to defenseman Scott Perunovich, the first NHL tally of his career. After starting the stretch with two wins, the Blues have dropped two games in a row. Despite a difficult loss on Saturday, a win on Tuesday would give them a winning homestand.

Following the game against Washington, Head Coach Drew Bannister addressed the media about what it will take for his team to move forward and get positive results.

“I need guys to play to their potential and be able to do that for 60 minutes. And I believe the guys in the room can do that and we can have success with the group that we have, but we need more from all of us in here,” Bannister said. “Changing guys in and out of the lineup obviously isn’t an option right now, but the players themselves and the group in the room, if they play to their potential, we’ll win hockey games. And it’s being consistent from day to day to be able to do that.”

After the Blues finish their long home stretch they will head out east for a three-game trip starting Thursday in Buffalo.

BRUINS The Boston Bruins (7-7-2) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

The Senators were first on the board in the matchup after scoring on the power play with eight seconds left in the opening period. Coming out of intermission, the Bruins scored twice in 15 seconds to take the lead. However the Senators tied the game at the end of the second and pushed the game into overtime. Just 21 seconds into extra time, Brady Tkachuk ended the game.

The biggest roster development for the Bruins this offseason was in goal. The team traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Ottawa and signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year, $66 million contract. In 143 games for Boston, Swayman has 83 wins and 13 shutouts. Additionally, the Bruins signed Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract. The center is currently third on the team with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

The Bruins know a thing or two about the playoffs as they have competed in the postseason 15 of the past 17 years. Last season they fell short in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, in six games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Veteran defenseman Justin Faulk, who currently ranks second on the Blues averaging 23:43 time on ice (TOI), has recorded one goal and four assists this season. After the loss, the assistant captain was vocal in expressing his disappointment with the team’s performance, making it clear there needs to be a change come Tuesday. “Completely unacceptable,” Faulk said. “That’s just not alright at all. I don’t think that should ever happen, a situation like that. We need to have respect for each other, the game. You can’t just go out there and play summer hockey for a period and think that’s alright at any point. We’re grown men in this League and put in an effort that’s acceptable."

BRUINS Forward David Pastrnak earned his eighth assist of the season in Saturday's loss to the Senators. Pastrnak currently leads the Bruins in points with 14. The former first-round draft pick in 2014 has 741 career points (354 goals, 387 assists) as a Bruin.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues and Bruins will meet for the first of two matchups this season, with both games coming this week (Tuesday in St. Louis, Saturday at Boston). The Blues have earned points in five of their last six games against Boston (2-1-3). The Blues have also earned points in five straight home games against the Bruins (2-0-3).
  • Jordan Kyrou recorded his eighth assist of the season on Saturday vs. Washington and now has a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist).
  • Colton Parayko leads the Blues with 20:45 even-strength TOI/game this season, which also ranks seventh in the NHL (1. Werenski, 21:21). He leads the Blues and ranks 10th in the NHL with 38 blocked shots (1. Tanev, 53).

News Feed

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1