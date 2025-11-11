Projected Lineup: Nov. 11 vs. Calgary

St. Louis Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is establishing an identity line on Tuesday night when his club hosts the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Montgomery is bringing Oskar Sundqvist back into the lineup after he sat out for two games, and placing him in the middle of Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

"He's a glue guy," Montgomery said of Sundqvist. "We haven't used him, Toropchenko and Walker yet - that's how we envision the fourth line being. This is a good opportunity for them to become an identity line for us."

With Sundqvist back on the fourth line, Nick Bjugstad moves up to a line with Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter.

Mathieu Joseph will sit out.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal and will be making his 348th appearances with the Blues, setting a new franchise record for games played by a Blues goaltender. Mike Liut held the previous record at 347.