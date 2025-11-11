Preview: Blues vs. Flames

THE OPPONENT

The Calgary Flames enter the 2025-26 campaign looking to build consistency and climb back into the Western Conference mix. With a roster that blends experienced leadership and promising young talent, the Flames have emphasized speed, structure, and stronger two-way play under head coach Ryan Huska. Backed by steady goaltending and an improving special teams unit, Calgary is focused on turning hard-fought efforts into results as the season unfolds.

The Blues and Flames meet for the second time this season, with St. Louis looking to keep its recent dominance in the series rolling. The Blues took the first matchup in Calgary back on Oct. 11, skating to a 4-2 win, and have now won seven straight games against the Flames — their second-longest active streak against any opponent. St. Louis has also been nearly unbeatable at home in the matchup, going 6-1-0 in their last seven meetings at Enterprise Center.

Offensively, the Blues have found plenty of success against Calgary, scoring four or more goals in five of the last six games and outscoring the Flames 23-13 in that stretch. The power play has also clicked, converting at nearly 27 percent over the last five matchups. Robert Thomas has led the way with six points (2g, 4a) against the Flames since the start of last season, while Colton Parayko has chipped in three goals to pace the blue line attack.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 11 at CGY | Blues 4, Flames 2

Nov. 11 vs. CGY, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Mar. 18 at CGY, 8:30 p.m. CT