Preview: Blues vs. Flames

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

🕒When: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

Following a tough loss to Seattle, the Blues are focused on tightening things up and making the most of their remaining homestand. With three more games left on home ice, there’s plenty of time to reset, refocus, and find their rhythm. The group has shown flashes of strong play early in the season, and this stretch provides the perfect chance to build consistency and confidence. Backed by the energy inside Enterprise Center, the Blues will look to turn momentum in their favor before heading back on the road.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 5-8-3
  • Power Play: 23.3 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 69.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.75 / 3.88
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.9 / 26.4
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.3
CALGARY FLAMES
  • Record: 4-11-2
  • PP: 11.7 percent
  • PK: 78.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.06 / 3.18
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.6 / 29.6
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 47.5

STL@CGY: Suter scores first goal as a Blue

THE OPPONENT

The Calgary Flames enter the 2025-26 campaign looking to build consistency and climb back into the Western Conference mix. With a roster that blends experienced leadership and promising young talent, the Flames have emphasized speed, structure, and stronger two-way play under head coach Ryan Huska. Backed by steady goaltending and an improving special teams unit, Calgary is focused on turning hard-fought efforts into results as the season unfolds.

The Blues and Flames meet for the second time this season, with St. Louis looking to keep its recent dominance in the series rolling. The Blues took the first matchup in Calgary back on Oct. 11, skating to a 4-2 win, and have now won seven straight games against the Flames — their second-longest active streak against any opponent. St. Louis has also been nearly unbeatable at home in the matchup, going 6-1-0 in their last seven meetings at Enterprise Center.

Offensively, the Blues have found plenty of success against Calgary, scoring four or more goals in five of the last six games and outscoring the Flames 23-13 in that stretch. The power play has also clicked, converting at nearly 27 percent over the last five matchups. Robert Thomas has led the way with six points (2g, 4a) against the Flames since the start of last season, while Colton Parayko has chipped in three goals to pace the blue line attack.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 11 at CGY | Blues 4, Flames 2

Nov. 11 vs. CGY, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Mar. 18 at CGY, 8:30 p.m. CT

UTA@STL: Binnington with an amazing save

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jordan Binnington continues to etch his name deeper into St. Louis Blues history. With his next appearance, the 32-year-old netminder will pass Mike Liut (347) for the most games played by a goaltender in franchise history—a fitting milestone for the backbone of the Blues’ crease. Binnington’s 336 career starts also place him just four shy of Liut’s all-time record (339), further solidifying his legacy as one of the club’s greatest at the position.

CALGARY FLAMES

Alternate Captain Nazem Kadri continues to set the pace for Calgary this season, leading the team with 11 points (4g, 7a) through 17 games. The veteran center brings energy, grit, and leadership to the Flames’ lineup, consistently driving play and creating chances off the rush. Kadri’s competitive edge and ability to make an impact in all situations make him a player to keep close tabs on throughout the night.

BLUE NOTES

  • Cam Fowler sits one shy of becoming the 13th active defenseman in the NHL to reach 500 career points.
  • Robert Thomas has seven points in his last seven games played (1g, 6a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 14 - Blues vs. Flyers | Tickets
  • Nov. 15 - Blues vs. Golden Knights | Tickets
  • Nov. 18 - Blues at Maple Leafs

