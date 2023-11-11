News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 11 at Colorado

By Elise Butler
Coming off a win against the Arizona Coyotes, Blues coach Craig Berube is keeping his lineup mostly intact. The lone change will be in net, as Jordan Binnington gets the nod for tonight's divisional matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

After drawing back into the lineup last game, defenseman Scott Perunovich will remain in and skating on a pair with Marco Scandella.

"I thought [Perunovich] was real clean with the puck and did a real good job 5-on-5 and on the power play moving the puck and doing what he does," Berube said following the morning skate in Denver. "He looked confident to me, which is important. He didn't look tentative. So let's keep building off that."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

