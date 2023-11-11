Projected Lineup: Nov. 11 at Colorado

Coming off a win against the Arizona Coyotes, Blues coach Craig Berube is keeping his lineup mostly intact. The lone change will be in net, as Jordan Binnington gets the nod for tonight's divisional matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

After drawing back into the lineup last game, defenseman Scott Perunovich will remain in and skating on a pair with Marco Scandella.

"I thought [Perunovich] was real clean with the puck and did a real good job 5-on-5 and on the power play moving the puck and doing what he does," Berube said following the morning skate in Denver. "He looked confident to me, which is important. He didn't look tentative. So let's keep building off that."