Preview: Blues at Avalanche

BLUES The St. Louis Blues withstood a late surge by the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, holding on for a 2-1 win. Though they were 0-for-7 in power-play opportunities, the Blues are still carrying confidence out of their 3-1-0 homestand after the tight win.

"At the end of the day it's a big win," said Robert Thomas. "(The Coyotes) have had our number recently - especially (at Enterprise Center) - and I think we did a great job of limiting their offense and playing a smart game."

Thomas continued his elite scoring run, lighting the lamp for a fifth consecutive game. His five-game goal streak extends his career best, is the longest active streak in the NHL and matches the longest by any skater this season. Thomas has six goals in 12 games this season, leading the Blues with the best goal-scoring pace of his career. Though it is a small sample size at this time, his 0.5 goals per game in 2023-24 nearly triples his career average pace of 0.19 goals per game prior to this season.

Joel Hofer made another solid start in net, stopping 19 out of 20 shots faced as he continues a strong first full season of NHL action. With three wins in four starts (including the only shutout by a rookie this year), Hofer's .918 save percentage ranks second among rookie goalies.

The Blues look to keep up their momentum with a one-game trip to Colorado on Saturday, returning for one more game at Enterprise Center next week before a long West Coast road trip.

They'll visit the Avalanche with a record of 6-5-1, worth 13 points and fourth place in the Central Division.