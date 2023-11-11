Preview: Blues at Avalanche

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues withstood a late surge by the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, holding on for a 2-1 win. Though they were 0-for-7 in power-play opportunities, the Blues are still carrying confidence out of their 3-1-0 homestand after the tight win.
"At the end of the day it's a big win," said Robert Thomas. "(The Coyotes) have had our number recently - especially (at Enterprise Center) - and I think we did a great job of limiting their offense and playing a smart game."
Thomas continued his elite scoring run, lighting the lamp for a fifth consecutive game. His five-game goal streak extends his career best, is the longest active streak in the NHL and matches the longest by any skater this season. Thomas has six goals in 12 games this season, leading the Blues with the best goal-scoring pace of his career. Though it is a small sample size at this time, his 0.5 goals per game in 2023-24 nearly triples his career average pace of 0.19 goals per game prior to this season.
Joel Hofer made another solid start in net, stopping 19 out of 20 shots faced as he continues a strong first full season of NHL action. With three wins in four starts (including the only shutout by a rookie this year), Hofer's .918 save percentage ranks second among rookie goalies.
The Blues look to keep up their momentum with a one-game trip to Colorado on Saturday, returning for one more game at Enterprise Center next week before a long West Coast road trip.
They'll visit the Avalanche with a record of 6-5-1, worth 13 points and fourth place in the Central Division.
AVALANCHE Since coming out of the gate to a 6-0-0 record, the Colorado Avalanche have won just two of their last six games. Falling in three shutouts, including a 7-0 loss to Vegas, the Avs are looking to rebound from a tight loss to the Kraken on Thursday night.
Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 32 seconds to go in regulation to put the Kraken up 4-3. Colorado was able to force a tie after an early 2-0 deficit, seeing goals from Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin.
Colorado's Artturi Lehkonen exited the game after a tough collision with the boards - the Avalanche later said Lehkonen was alert, responsive, and had full movement but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Thursday's game against the Kraken was the Avalanche's first loss at Ball Arena this season. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Colorado ranks No. 6 in the NHL with a .724 home-ice point percentage.
After hosting the Blues in a divisional clash, the Avs head to Seattle for a rematch with the Kraken before returning home to face the Anaheim Ducks.
They'll face the Blues with a record of 8-4-0, worth 16 points and second in the Central.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues fell 4-1 in Colorado earlier this season, getting a quick opportunity for revenge Saturday night. They are 2-3-0 in their last five matchups at Ball Arena and 4-5-1 in their last 10 against the Avs overall.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Kasperi Kapanen, who is expected to dress in his 400th career game on Saturday and shares second on the Blues this season with six points. Kapanen has five points in eight career games against Colorado, including one assist as a Blue.
AVALANCHE Cale Makar, whose 15 points this season rank third among all NHL defensemen. Earlier this year, Makar became the fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 250 career points, doing so in 241 games - six fewer than Bobby Orr.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues have scored a power-play goal in four of their last six games against the Avalanche, going 4-for-19 (21.1%) on the power play over that span
- Craig Berube is now one win shy of 200 as Blues Head Coach. Berube, the third-winningest head coach in franchise history, would become the third in Blues history to reach the milestone
- The Blues will face Western Conference teams in eight of their next nine games. Undefeated against the Eastern Conference this season, the Blues are 3-5-1 against the West and 1-4-1 against the Central Division
- Thomas' five-game goal streak is the longest by any Blue since Vladimir Tarasenko in April 2022. A goal on Saturday would be the first six-game streak since Jaden Schwartz in December 2013
- Joel Hofer has stopped 76 of the 80 shots he has faced over his last three starts, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .950 save-percentage in that span