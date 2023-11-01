Projected Lineup: Nov. 1 at Colorado

The St. Louis Blues lineup will look a bit different for Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. CT, TNT, Max, 101 ESPN).

After two games using 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube will be returning to the standard 12 forwards and six defensemen against the Avalanche. He’s also shuffling players around, making changes to all four of the forward line combinations while also changing two of the three defense pairings.

Kasperi Kapanen and Jordan Kyrou are swapping places on the top two lines, while Sammy Blais and Jake Neighbours are swapping places on the third and fourth line, respectively. Marco Scandella moves up to a pairing with Colton Parayko, while Nick Leddy shifts to play with Tyler Tucker, who returns to the lineup after sitting out the last two games. Only the pairing of Torey Krug and Justin Faulk remains unchanged.

Jakub Vrana will also return to the lineup after sitting out for two games. He is expected to slot in with Kevin Hayes and Neighbours.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start in goal.

Below is a projected lineup based on Wednesday's morning skate.