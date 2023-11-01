News Feed

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month
Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Preview: Blues at Avalanche
Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Blues prospects embark on new seasons
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues
Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary
Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club partners with Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge
Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues
Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class
Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game
Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves
Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for first win
Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Projected Lineup: Nov. 1 at Colorado

kapanen_kasperi
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues lineup will look a bit different for Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. CT, TNT, Max, 101 ESPN).

After two games using 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube will be returning to the standard 12 forwards and six defensemen against the Avalanche. He’s also shuffling players around, making changes to all four of the forward line combinations while also changing two of the three defense pairings.

Kasperi Kapanen and Jordan Kyrou are swapping places on the top two lines, while Sammy Blais and Jake Neighbours are swapping places on the third and fourth line, respectively. Marco Scandella moves up to a pairing with Colton Parayko, while Nick Leddy shifts to play with Tyler Tucker, who returns to the lineup after sitting out the last two games. Only the pairing of Torey Krug and Justin Faulk remains unchanged.

Jakub Vrana will also return to the lineup after sitting out for two games. He is expected to slot in with Kevin Hayes and Neighbours.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start in goal.

Below is a projected lineup based on Wednesday's morning skate.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Marco Scandella - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington