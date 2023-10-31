Preview: Blues at Avalanche

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are still looking for their offensive rhythm, aiming to bounce back from a 5-0 loss in Vancouver with four days of rest and recovery under their belts.

Beginning the back-to-back set last weekend with a shutout of their own over the Calgary Flames, the Blues were unable to keep pace with the young Canucks as their strong start to the season continues.

"We got outskated and outworked," said Craig Berube. "Getting out of (the first period) 1-0, we gave ourselves a chance going into the second. We never got a big enough response, that's for sure."

The Blues killed off four penalties in the first period alone, with Jordan Binnington stopping 18 out of 19 Vancouver shots to keep the Blues in the game.

With their second four-day break in a two-week span, the Blues hope to be well-rested for a road matchup at Colorado before returning to Enterprise Center for four straight games.

They'll visit the Avalanche - hoping to shake off a pair of shutout losses themselves - with a record of 3-3-1, worth seven points with their .500 points percentage sharing fourth place in the Central Division.