Projected Lineup: Jan. 25 vs. Dallas

Zack Bolduc will draw back into the lineup - and into the top six - when the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Saturday night (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Per Head Coach Jim Montgomery, Bolduc will skate alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich for the Central Division matchup. Nathan Walker will be a scratch.

"It's a great opportunity for him and a great opportunity for that line to create more offense," Montgomery said.

Bolduc is in his first full season with the Blues after suiting up for 25 games late last year, but has found himself in and out of the lineup. However the 21-year-old forward sees this as a learning opportunity, and he's taking advantage of it.

"The point of view is different for sure," Bolduc said. "You see stuff and you try to learn watching the game upstairs and get little things that veteran guys are doing to make their game easier and create offense. So yeah, it helped me, and I'm still working a lot with the coaches and doing video."

In addition to talks with Montgomery and the coaching staff, there's another notable name who is helping Bolduc in his development. Former Blue, Stanley Cup champion and GM-in-waiting Alexander Steen sat with Bolduc during part of Thursday's game, discussing plays with him and going over video.

"It's great," Bolduc said. "I'm a young player and I've just got to try to learn every day."

As he returns to the lineup on Saturday, Bolduc is hoping to bring an offensive spark and take advantage of this opportunity to play with Thomas and Buchnevich.

"Try to play my game. Just got to skate and play fast," Bolduc said. "I'm playing with two great playmakers, so I've got to be ready to shoot every time I'm on the ice."

Defensive pairings are expected to remain the same and Jordan Binnington will start in net. A full lineup will be available at warmups.