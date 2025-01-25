Preview: Blues vs. Stars

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (23-22-4) will face Central Division opponent the Dallas Stars on Saturday night after splitting the home-and-home series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Monday, the Blues earned the victory in Sin City, prevailing 5-4 in a shootout over the No. 1 team in the Pacific Division. However, the roles were reversed on Thursday as the Golden Knights got the better of the Blues for a 4-2 win in St. Louis.

Jordan Kyrou netted the Blues’ first goal on Thursday night, assisted by Dylan Holloway for his fifth assist in four games. This marked the fifth goal in four games scored by the line of Holloway, Kyrou and Brayden Schenn.

Robert Thomas scored the final goal for the Blues. He is now two shy of reaching 100 career tallies.

Despite the late goal, Thomas and his line have faced recent struggles creating offense. Following Thursday’s defeat, Thomas was confident in their ability to work through it.

“It’s a mental game,” Thomas said. “You look at the positives and it’s exciting, and in the suffering comes passion. There’s a lot of passion and we’re going to find a way to get out of it.”

On Saturday the Blues will come in with a clean slate as they aim to earn two points against the Stars, who are currently second in the Central Division.

STARS The Dallas Stars (30-17-1) enter Saturday's contest against the Blues on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Stars narrowly defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Dallas. Jason Robertson led the team with two goals, including the eventual game-winner. Jake Oettinger got the start in net, which could mean the Blues will see backup Casey DeSmith get the start tonight.

The Blues and Stars met for their first of three meetings on Dec. 14, with the Stars earning the 2-1 overtime victory. Since then, the Stars have gone 11-6-1 and are second in the Central Division of the Western Conference with 61 points.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Stars, however. In the last seven games, they have gone 3-4-0 and been outscored 19-16.

The Stars will be without forward Mason Marchment after he was hit in the face with a puck on Dec. 27 against the Minnesota Wild. Marchment underwent surgery and is week-to-week. The Uxbridge, Ontario native is sixth on the team with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games.