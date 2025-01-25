Preview: Blues vs. Stars

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (23-22-4) will face Central Division opponent the Dallas Stars on Saturday night after splitting the home-and-home series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Monday, the Blues earned the victory in Sin City, prevailing 5-4 in a shootout over the No. 1 team in the Pacific Division. However, the roles were reversed on Thursday as the Golden Knights got the better of the Blues for a 4-2 win in St. Louis.

Jordan Kyrou netted the Blues’ first goal on Thursday night, assisted by Dylan Holloway for his fifth assist in four games. This marked the fifth goal in four games scored by the line of Holloway, Kyrou and Brayden Schenn.

Robert Thomas scored the final goal for the Blues. He is now two shy of reaching 100 career tallies.

Despite the late goal, Thomas and his line have faced recent struggles creating offense. Following Thursday’s defeat, Thomas was confident in their ability to work through it.

“It’s a mental game,” Thomas said. “You look at the positives and it’s exciting, and in the suffering comes passion. There’s a lot of passion and we’re going to find a way to get out of it.”

On Saturday the Blues will come in with a clean slate as they aim to earn two points against the Stars, who are currently second in the Central Division.

STARS The Dallas Stars (30-17-1) enter Saturday's contest against the Blues on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Stars narrowly defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Dallas. Jason Robertson led the team with two goals, including the eventual game-winner. Jake Oettinger got the start in net, which could mean the Blues will see backup Casey DeSmith get the start tonight.

The Blues and Stars met for their first of three meetings on Dec. 14, with the Stars earning the 2-1 overtime victory. Since then, the Stars have gone 11-6-1 and are second in the Central Division of the Western Conference with 61 points.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Stars, however. In the last seven games, they have gone 3-4-0 and been outscored 19-16.

The Stars will be without forward Mason Marchment after he was hit in the face with a puck on Dec. 27 against the Minnesota Wild. Marchment underwent surgery and is week-to-week. The Uxbridge, Ontario native is sixth on the team with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Jordan Kyrou lit the lamp on Thursday night for his 21st goal of the season. Kyrou has three points in his last two games (one goal, two assists) and 10 points in his last 10 games (five goals, five assists). He leads the team in points (42) and goals (21).

STARS Wyatt Johnson is on a six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) after Friday night’s game against Vegas. The 21-year-old forward is third on the team in points with 39 (11 goals, 28 assists). In 212 games, Johnson has 145 points (67 goals, 78 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have earned points in five straight games against Dallas (2-0-3).
  • The Blues have not allowed a power-play goal to Dallas in five of their last six matchups, going 17-for-18 (94.4 percent) on the penalty kill over those six games.
  • Robert Thomas scored his 12th goal of the season on Thursday and has points in back-to-back games (one goal, one assist). He also has 12 points in his last 14 games (six goals, six assists) and 26 points in his last 24 games (10 goals, 16 assists).

Related Content

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop the puck Jan. 25

News Feed

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop the puck Jan. 25

Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Schenn scores twice, Blues defeat Flames

Neighbours launches new hat line with STL Authentics

18th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Projected Lineup: Jan. 11 vs. Columbus

Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th game with special ceremony

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues