Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop the puck Jan. 25

hall_of_fame_group

On Friday, Jan. 24, the class of 2025 was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

On Saturday, Jan. 25 - those inductees will be on the ice before the game for a ceremonial puck drop when the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars at 6 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Blues Hall of Famers Curtis Joseph and Wayne Babych will participate in the pregame puck drop, while the late Jim Roberts will be represented by his wife, Judy, and daughters, Vicki and Corri.

The Blues Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to honor those who have made significant contributions to the Blues franchise, both on and off the ice. Twenty Blues legends - including players, coaches, executives and broadcasters - have been inducted over the last three years.

A limited number of tickets are still available. To purchase online, visit ticketmaster.com

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

