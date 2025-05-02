Projected Lineup: Game 6 vs. Winnipeg

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center for a must-win matchup and the last home game of their first-round series, where they hope to force a Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, TNT, TruTv, Max, 101 ESPN).

Coming off a loss in Game 5 on Wednesday, Head Coach Jim Montgomery is expected to keep the lineup largely the same heading into Game 6, but forward Matheiu Joseph is expected to return to the third line in place of Alexandre Texier after not playing since Game 1 in Winnipeg.

"He's just really tenacious and he created turnovers and can attack the net really well because of his speed. He gives me another option on PK, and another guy who can play center down low," Montgomery said of Joseph.

Defenseman Tyler Tucker, who is day-to-day after leaving in the third period of Game 4, did not skate Friday morning.

"The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a war of attrition, and early in the series here both teams have had significant injuries. We've just got to make sure we're playing to our identity - a pack of wolves mentality is more important than any individual on our own team, and for the other team as well," Montgomery said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc

Nathan Walker – Radek Faksa – Alexey Toropchenko

Defensemen

Colton Parayko – Cam Fowler

Justin Faulk – Philip Broberg

Ryan Suter – Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington