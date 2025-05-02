Preview: Game 6 vs. Winnipeg

When: Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, TNT, truTV, MAX
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com
Jets lead best-of-7 series, 3-2
When: Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, TNT, truTV, MAX
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com
Jets lead best-of-7 series, 3-2
The St. Louis Blues (2-3) know the odds.
They know that, when a series is tied 2-2, the team who wins Game 5 usually wins the series. They know they're a Wild Card team going up against the favored Presidents' Trophy winners. But they also know that the odds have been against them most of this season, and that hasn't stopped them yet.
Friday has become a must-win scenario for the Blues after falling 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets (3-2) in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. It continued the trend of the home team winning every game so far, which St. Louis hopes to continue as they return to Enterprise Center with their season on the line.
"They got the better of us [Wednesday], but we know we've got Game 6 at home and a job to do," said Justin Faulk. "It's a place we're comfortable playing, comfortable with our group and we expect a good effort that night."
It was a tough Game 5 for the Blues from the start, allowing the opening goal just 1:23 to the game. They tied it twice on goals from Nathan Walker and Jimmy Snuggerud before the Jets took the lead for good in the second period. After the game, the message was clear.
"It's a playoff series," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought that was their best game, I thought it was our worst game. We're on to the next one. We can analyze every part of it, they were better, so we're on to the next one."
One game at a time is a familiar mantra for the Blues, who have been operating with that mindset since coming back from the 4 Nations Face-Off.
At the time, the team sat eight points out of a playoff spot. The math said they were likely done; the Blues decided they weren't. They went 19-4-3, tied for the most wins in the NHL in that span, and set a franchise-record with 12 wins in a row to vault up the standings and secure a postseason berth.
And that team is keeping the same confidence heading into Game 6 on Friday.
"I believe in our group," Montgomery said. "We’ve done it here for two-and-a-half months. There’s no reason to believe that we’re not going to be coming out full force and trying to force a Game 7."
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3
Game 6: Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Game 7∗: Sunday, May 4 (Time TBD)
*if necessary
Defenseman Cam Fowler recorded another assist in Game 5, extending his playoff point streak to five games (one goal, eight assists). Ahead of Thursday's game, Fowler was the only player in the NHL this postseason with a five-game assist streak and is one of just four players with a five-game point streak (Leon Draisaitl, Kirill Kaprizov, Dylan Strome).
"We know we can play better, and we know what this group is capable of. We're excited to get back home, get the job done there and you never know. We've just got to win that one and then get to Game 7." - St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk
All fans with or without game tickets are invited to join us Friday for a pregame rally at Union Station! The event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and include live music, special appearances from Blues celebrities and broadcasters, Louie, Blue Crew and more. Plus Cam Janssen will be signing autographs and there will be a chance for fans to win tickets to Game 6!
Doors to Enterprise Center will open at 5 p.m. for ticketed fans. Make sure you're in your seats by 6:55 p.m. for the pregame show.